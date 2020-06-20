Florida coronavirus cases reached 93,797 on Saturday after 4,049 new positives and 40 additional deaths were reported in the state, the Florida Department of Health reported.

This is the highest number of reported cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic, confirming an upward trend in the past two weeks.

In the last seven days, 20,285 new cases were reported: 3,207 on Thursday, 2,610 on Wednesday, 2,783 on Tuesday, 1,758 on Monday and 2,016 on Sunday.

Miami-Dade now has 25,080 cases and Broward 10,837. The two counties have the highest number of infected people in the state, where 3,144 people have already died from COVID-19.

In addition, Palm Beach County has 10,506 positive cases and Monroe 158. A total of 12,939 people have been hospitalized in the state during this outbreak, which does not mean that all are hospitalized at this time.

In the center of the state, Hillsborough County records 5,319 cases and Orange has 4,569 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In the Southwest, Lee County registers 3,556 positives and Collier County 3,097.

Mayors of Miami and Miami Beach rule out new confinement

The mayors of Miami, Francis Suárez, and Miami Beach, Dan Gelber, sounded the alarm on Monday about the risk of lowering the guard in the prevention of COVID-19, but ruled out for now the return to confinement, despite the increase in cases.

At a press conference, both mayors said that re-ordering their fellow citizens to stay home would be the “last resort,” something that Suarez said would have a “dramatic effect” on the Miami-Dade economy, which before COVID-19 was “buoyant”.

Some experts wonder if the reopening was not too early and if Floridians have not let their guard down when it comes to preventing infection.

The wait is over: Universal reopened its parks in Orlando this week, but with major changes.

The appearance of more cases, according to Suárez, is due in part to the fact that more tests of the COVID-19 are being done than in the initial phase of the pandemic, but also to the fact that people are relaxing in the monitoring of prevention.

Suarez added that he is carefully examining hospitalization figures to react in case the capacity of caring for patients by COVID-19 falls to a dangerous level, which does not currently occur with the beds available in hospitals or intensive care.

The current occupation is between 62 and 66%, which falls within the “healthy”, according to Suárez.

The second phase

As the governor announced the second phase of his “SAFE. SMART. STEP-BY-STEP ”started on Friday June 5, 2020.

During the second phase, gyms and shopping malls are allowed to operate at full capacity. While bars and nightclubs will only be able to receive 50 percent of their clients indoors and in their full capacity in outdoor properties, following the guidelines of social distancing.

The mayors of Miami and Miami Beach have said they are not yet ready for the third phase, which includes opening cinemas, theaters and nightclubs, among others.