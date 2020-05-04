Florida coronavirus cases reached 36,897 on Monday after 819 new positives and 20 additional deaths were reported in the state, the Florida Department of Health reported.

Miami-Dade has 13,092 cases and Broward 5,383. The two counties have the highest number of infected people in the state, where 1,399 people have already died from COVID-19.

In addition, Palm Beach County has 3,311 positive cases and Monroe 80. A total of 6,119 people have been hospitalized in the state during this outbreak, which does not mean that they are all hospitalized at this time.

In the center of the state, Orange County has 1,438 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Hillsborough 1,300.

The cities with the most cases were Miami with 8,166, Hialeah with 1,612, Hollywood with 1,301, Fort Lauderdale with 1,272, Orlando with 1,049, Tampa with 822, Miami Beach with 7189 and West Palm Beach with 639.

Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach are the only counties to be excluded from the phased reopening process that begins Monday, May 4 in Florida.

Although they will not enter the reopening process for now, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach have benefited from some relaxation of the containment measures that were in place in Florida throughout April.

Marinas, parks and golf courses reopened last week, albeit with requirements such as maintaining a six-foot physical distance between people and the use of masks or masks.

Hundreds of people with yachts and towed boats sought to go out to sea this weekend and long lines formed on the access ramps to the sea.

The departure of boats is also regulated. No more than 10 people are allowed per boat and a distance of at least 15 meters must be kept between the boats.

The fines for violation of these rules are around $ 500.

According to the plan for a progressive return to normality, in Phase One that begins this Monday, most of the measures to restrict economic activity will be relaxed, but the compulsory physical distancing between people and the prohibition to gather more will remain. of ten people.

Except for cinemas, bars, gyms, hair salons, and other personal service establishments, all businesses will be able to open their doors in Florida starting May 4, although some will have to operate with certain restrictions, except in the southeast counties: Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.

At a press conference, Governor Ron DeSantis was optimistic about the unfolding of the contagion curve by saying that “the apocalyptic scenarios we were working on weeks ago fortunately did not occur.”

In Florida, where according to the governor’s figures 21.3 million people live, “out of 42 tests (which are made of coronaviruses) a positive test, more or less.”

A total of 428,189 tests have been carried out in the state. According to the governor, about 10,000 can be done daily in different laboratories.

DeSantis said they are studying whether pharmacies can do these tests going forward.

Tourism, an engine off

As for mobility, you can travel freely throughout the state, and visitors arriving in Florida from hot spots of COVID-19 will need to be screened at the airport and put in isolation for a time.

Seasonal rentals through platforms are still suspended, and hotels and other places of accommodation are only allowed to provide essential services.

Neither the theme parks that so many people visit Florida nor the cruises can work for now.

This means that the tourism sector, Florida’s main economic engine, which received 68.9 million visitors from other places in the US and abroad in the first half of 2019, has yet to wait.

Unemployment

The Association of Hotels and Accommodations of the USA He estimates that of the 747,705 jobs that depend on the hotel industry in Florida, 336,467 have been lost or will be lost.

The number of layoffs and temporary job and salary suspensions in the theme park sector, which is concentrated in Orlando (central Florida), is also in the thousands.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.3% in March, 1.5 points more than in February, and it is estimated that in April it will rise exponentially since it was the month of confinement.

Unemployment subsidy applications increased by more than 426,000 last week in Florida and the malfunction of the official page to claim those payments have caused a group of citizens to have sued the governor.

The University of Florida Office of Economic and Business Research monthly consumer confidence index plummeted in March and was down 11.2 points from February.

