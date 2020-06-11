Florida coronavirus cases reached 69,069 Thursday after reporting 1,698 new positives and 47 additional deaths in the state, the Florida Department of Health reported.

This is the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the pandemic was declared.

Miami-Dade now has 20,548 cases and Broward 8,337. The two counties have the highest number of infected people in the state, where 2,848 people have already died from COVID-19.

Additionally, Palm Beach County has 7,887 positive cases and Monroe 120. A total of 11,571 people have been hospitalized in the state during this outbreak, which does not mean that they are all hospitalized at this time.

In the center of the state, Hillsborough County records 3,174 cases and Orange has 2,678 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In the Southwest, Lee County registers 2,500 positives and Collier County 2,291.

Of the 2,700 deaths from COVID-19, 1,388 have occurred in nursing homes, between residents and people caring for them.

Reopening in progress

Governor Ron DeSantis’ Florida reopening plan consists of three phases that counties add to as the situation allows.

The authorities have affirmed that if there is to be an upturn in coronavirus cases in any county or municipality, the process will be reversed, something that has not happened until now.

The wait is over: Universal reopened its parks in Orlando this week, but with major changes.

The first phase of reactivation began for most of the state from last May 4 and allowed the opening of non-essential businesses such as restaurants, retail stores, museums, gyms and libraries, but with a reduced capacity and greater hygiene and measures of distancing.

Phase two on Friday added bars and big events like movie theaters and bowling alleys that will open to half capacity in 64 counties, while the governments of Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Broward will need approval to do so.

The second phase

As the governor announced the second phase of his “SAFE. SMART. STEP-BY-STEP ”started on Friday June 5, 2020.

During the second phase, gyms and shopping malls are allowed to operate at full capacity. While bars and nightclubs will only be able to receive 50 percent of their clients indoors and in their full capacity in outdoor properties, following the guidelines of social distancing.