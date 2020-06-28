Florida coronavirus cases reached 141,075 on Sunday after 8,530 new positives and 29 additional deaths were reported in the state, the Florida Department of Health reported.

This is the third time that new cases reported in one day have exceeded 8,000 since the pandemic began, confirming a significant upward trend.

In the last seven days, 43,784 new cases were reported: 8,530, on Sunday; 9,585 on Saturday; 8,942 on Friday; 5,004 on Thursday; 5,508 on Wednesday; 3,289 on Tuesday and 2,926 on Monday. The average number of cases in the last week is 6,255 cases per day.

Miami-Dade now has 33,714 cases (2,152 new cases reported Sunday) and Broward 14,620 (574 new cases). The two counties have the highest number of infected people in the state, where 3,419 people have already died from COVID-19.

Additionally, Palm Beach County has 13,389 positive cases and Monroe 219. A total of 14,244 people have been hospitalized in the state during this outbreak, which does not mean that they are all hospitalized at this time.

In the center of the state, Hillsborough County records 9,918 cases and Orange has 9,671 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In the Southwest, Lee County records 5,188 positives and Collier County 4,087.

Governor highlights increasing evidence

So far, at the state level, there has been no going back in the process of reviving an economy badly hit by COVID-19, except for the ban on alcohol consumption in bars announced on Friday by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

That measure is not without controversy, as there are other places, such as restaurants and cafes, where people can continue to meet for drinks.

Some bar owners across the state say they feel discriminated against and concerned about the future of their businesses.

According to the governor, the ban aims for Floridians, especially younger ones, to avoid closed spaces with little ventilation, as well as places where there are many people and where in order to converse it is necessary to be very close to other people.

DeSantis has not made the decision to make facemasks compulsory in public places. It is a measure that has been recommended by health experts and taken in the counties and cities most affected by the coronavirus.

In Miami, fines have even been established for those who do not comply with this preventive measure, ranging from $ 50 to $ 500.

4th of July without crowds

Carlos Giménez, Mayor of Miami-Dade, announcing that all the county’s beaches will be closed to the public from July 3 to 7, to prevent the celebrations for July 4, US Independence Day, from giving rise to more contagions, noted that he is forced to have it because there are people who are not responsible.

“When there are people who are not going to be responsible and are not going to protect themselves and others from this pandemic, the government must act and re-establish common sense to save lives,” she said.

The county mayor recalled that not only people, but businesses that do not respect the “new normal” rules risk fines and the temporary suspension of licenses to operate, just like in neighboring Broward County.

In addition to the closure of beaches, meetings and parades of more than 50 people will not be allowed in Miami-Dade for whatever reason between July 3 and 7. The meetings of five groups of no more than 10 people each are authorized, with masks and keeping the distances between each one.