In Florida, the number of people infected with covid-19 continue to suffer, especially due to the upcoming vacation period. (Free Press Photo: .)

Although, in contrast to the previous day, that of this Saturday managed to drop a thousand cases a day, the figures continue to sow alerts, especially in the face of the upcoming holiday period.

Miami-Dade County, which has almost three million inhabitants and where very touristy beaches like Miami Beach are located, accumulates 31.1% of deaths from covid-19 throughout the state, counting 700 this Saturday .

According to daily data from the state Department of Health, this southwest county reports 17,826 cases and 2,939 people hospitalized.

According to the same source, the total number of hospitalizations in Florida, a state with 21 million inhabitants, is 10,113 people.

For its part, Broward, contiguous to Miami-Dade and the second county in levels of contagion, recorded this Saturday 7,067 cases and 313 deaths.

Both have tourism among their main sources of income and have allowed them to use their beaches for walking, sports and bathing in the first phase of the economic reopening.

In the case of Miami-Dade, this Monday will allow bathers for the first time since it closed its beaches in late March.

Among the restrictions, groups of more than 10 people are prohibited, as well as sun protection tents to avoid crowds, and it is mandatory to have a mask “on hand”.

Antibody tests

In the last few hours, the state government first released antibody test results for asymptomatic people with covid-19.

Of 123 thousand 552 people evaluated until Friday morning, 5 thousand 474 gave positive of having developed antibodies (4.4%), while 118 thousand 053 gave negative and 25 tests did not present conclusive results.

These figures come from data collected at serological test sites in the cities of Miami Gardens, West Palm Beach (these two in the southeast), Orlando (center), and Jacksonville (northeast).

Health authorities said these data will be reported weekly.

With extreme caution, World Health Organization (WHO) officials have warned against plans to have “immunity passports,” which would allow people who have recovered from the coronavirus to resume unrestricted travel and work.

Even before the World Health Organization intervened, other experts were already asking for restraint in interpreting the first results of antibody detection.

However, there is high hope for these tests, which detect proteins that form in the blood as part of the body’s immune response to an invading virus.

The idea is that if there are blood markers that can detect when they became infected, such tests should be able to tell us how widely the new coronavirus has spread.

The United States reached 1 million 745 thousand 606 confirmed cases of covid-19 and 102 thousand 798 deaths on Friday, according to an independent count by Johns Hopkins University.