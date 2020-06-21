Florida coronavirus cases reached 97,291 Sunday after reporting 3,494 new positives and 17 additional deaths in the state, the Florida Department of Health reported.

This is the second highest number of reported cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic, confirming the upward trend in the past two weeks with the highest peak in the most recent week.

The state has added 14,572 cases in the past four days: 3,207 on Thursday, 3,822 on Friday, 4,049 on Saturday, and 3,494 in the last 24 hours, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Miami-Dade now has 25,790 cases and Broward 11,155. The two counties have the highest number of infected people in the state, where 3,161 people have already died from COVID-19.

In addition, Palm Beach County has 10,754 positive cases and Monroe 162. A total of 13,037 people have been hospitalized in the state during this outbreak, which does not mean that all are hospitalized at this time.

In the center of the state, Hillsborough County records 5,580 cases and Orange has 4,914 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In the southwest, Lee County records 3,627 positives and Collier County 3,159.

Governor highlights increasing evidence

Governor Ron DeSantis argues that the increase is the result of more evidence, noting that as the pandemic progresses, positive cases among younger people are rising “dramatically.”

He explained that it went from an average age of 60 years to 37 years last week and that it will continue to drop.

In this sense, the Administration recalls that the emphasis has been on protecting the population over 65 years of age, the most vulnerable to the disease, and that those newly diagnosed are less likely to need hospitalization.

