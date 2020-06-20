Florida coronavirus cases reached 75,568 on Saturday after 2,016 new positives and 6 additional deaths were reported in the state, the Florida Department of Health reported.

This is the second highest number of cases reported in a single day since the pandemic was declared, after 2,581 were reported on Saturday, 1,902 were reported on Friday and 1,698 on Thursday, continuing an upward trend in the last two weeks.

Miami-Dade now has 21,917 cases and Broward 8,928. The two counties have the highest number of infected people in the state, where 2,931 people have already died from COVID-19.

In addition, Palm Beach County has 8,883 positive cases and Monroe 129. A total of 11,942 people have been hospitalized in the state during this outbreak, which does not mean that they are all hospitalized at this time.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who expects to speak to the Health Department on Monday, does not rule out a new order of restrictions.

“We are looking at the numbers daily, the curve has flattened again. It had a decent downward slope for the past two weeks. That does not include Memorial Day and protests,” he said.

In the center of the state, Hillsborough County records 3,613 cases and Orange has 3,130 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In the southwest, Lee County registers 2,836 positives and Collier County 2,526.

DeSantis: More evidence and more cases in rural areas

Governor Ron DeSantis explains it saying that as more tests of COVID-19 are done, more cases appear, especially in redoubts such as rural communities and prisons, and he asks to watch the decrease in hospitalizations.

Some experts and the media wonder, however, if the reopening was not too soon and if Floridians have not let their guard down when it comes to preventing infection.

The wait is over: Universal reopened its parks in Orlando this week, but with major changes.

To the 2,016 new cases accounted for in the last 24 hours, Miami-Dade and Broward have contributed 539.

The remaining 1,477 new cases are spread across the 64 other counties in the state, which are further ahead in the gradual reopening plan.

The second phase

As the governor announced the second phase of his “SAFE. SMART. STEP-BY-STEP ”started on Friday June 5, 2020.

During the second phase, gyms and shopping malls are allowed to operate at full capacity. While bars and nightclubs will only be able to receive 50 percent of their clients indoors and in their full capacity in outdoor properties, following the guidelines of social distancing.