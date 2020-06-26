After registering nearly 9,000 new cases of COVID-19, Florida authorities banned serving alcoholic beverages in bars.

Florida this Friday added almost 9 thousand new cases of COVID-19, an absolute record since the pandemic reached the state last March, and the accumulated number of infections rose to 122,960, according to official figures.

Deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours totaled 39, and the total rose to 3,366, according to the state Department of Health.

Crowded beach in Miami Beach, Florida. . photo

Immediately, the authorities announced the ban with immediate effect from serving alcoholic drinks in bars, which means the first reverse in the process of economic revival started in May.

The number of new cases increased 78.7 percent from Thursday.

In the seven days since Saturday 20 until today Florida has added more than 33 thousand cases of COVID-19.

The absolute record is 8 thousand 942 new cases this Friday, followed by the 5 thousand 508 on Wednesday, the 5 thousand 004 on Thursday, the 4 thousand 049 on Saturday June 20, the 3 thousand 494 on Sunday June 21, 3,286 on Tuesday and 2,926 on Monday, the only day below 3,000 cases.

The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, participated in a press conference in Fort Myers (in the southeast of the state) in which he reiterated that the rebound in cases occurred due to “community contact between young people and increased evidence”, but that the region is in a “much better” position than in March to face “everything that comes”.

“We are having more cases among the population under the age of forty that will practically have no symptoms, but we must remain vigilant and recommend that people over 65 limit this direct contact with the youngest,” he reiterated.

Bars may not serve alcoholic beverages

The prohibition to serve alcoholic drinks in the pubs obeys cases of multiple contagion with great media coverage as the group of 16 friends who were celebrating a birthday in a bar in Jacksonville (North Florida) on June 6 and all tested positive for COVID-19, as well as seven workers at the establishment.

The Knight Pub university bar in Orlando (central Florida) had its license to serve alcohol revoked this week because at least 28 people who were in the establishment tested positive for COVID-19, as well as 13 employees.

DeSantis explained that they have had to make this decision because people “have not been complying with the rules such as social distancing”, but did not pose additional restrictions in the rest of the businesses and assured that “if the security measures are followed we will be in good shape “

Despite the increase in the number of positive cases, admissions for coronavirus in health centers are not growing at the same rate since only 212 new admissions occurred since yesterday. Since the pandemic began, 13,987 people have been hospitalized.

Statewide, more than 1,770,000 people have been tested and the current percentage of positive cases was 13.05 percent, up from 8.72 percent on Thursday.

The most affected area of ​​the state continues to be the south, with the counties of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm beach to the head with accumulated of 30 thousand 196, 13 thousand 320 and 12 thousand 498 infected people, respectively.

With or without mouthguards

In the city of Miami not wearing a mask in public places can be punished as of today with fines of 50 to 500 dollars by decision of the municipal board, which seeks to stop the rebound in COVID-19 cases.

The rebound not only affects Miami but the entire state of Florida.

Florida’s counties and cities are divided between those that have made the use of mouth masks mandatory and those that only recommend it or do not pronounce it.

DeSantis, a Republican and a faithful follower of President Donald Trump’s guidelines, has not issued an order to use mouthguards for the entire state, arguing that the situation of the pandemic “is not homogeneous” in the territory and because they could be ” counterproductive ”.

“They (local governments) are going to have to determine how to use the long arm of the law to apply these measures or not. We are going to continue with the recommendations, offering guidance and we are going to trust that people make good decisions, “concluded the governor.

With information from .