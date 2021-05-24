Florida punishes Twitter and Facebook for blocking politicians like

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law on Monday that punishes tech firms such as Twitter and Facebook for blocking political candidates, as they did in January with then-US President Donald Trump.

The Republican DeSantis, who is seen as a possible candidate for the presidency in 2024 and seeks to inherit the Trump fan base, considers that this measure is part of the “fight against the censorship of big technology companies.”

“Many in our state have experienced censorship and other tyrannical behavior firsthand in Cuba and Venezuela,” he said, appealing to two electorates who gave victory to Trump in Florida, who nonetheless lost at the national level.

“If the censors of the big tech firms inconsistently enforce the rules, to discriminate in favor of the dominant Silicon Valley ideology, they will now be held accountable,” he added.

SB 7072, passed by the Legislature on April 19 and effective July 1, provides fines of up to $ 250,000 per day for platforms that censor any candidate for state office.

It also fines $ 25,000 a day for those who block candidates in elections other than Florida.

It also allows Floridians who are “treated unfairly” by technology firms, sue them in exchange for monetary compensation.

At the beginning of the year, several companies blocked Trump’s accounts, invoking the dissemination of false information that they said led to the appearance of supporters of the former president on Capitol Hill on January 6 to try to challenge the election of Joe Biden as fraudulent.

Other accounts of followers of the then president and sympathizers of the QAnon conspiracy movement who spread false news were also blocked after the assault on the Capitol.

One of the hardest blows was suffered by the social network Parler, a favorite meeting point for conservatives, when it was taken out of service for several weeks after Google, Apple and Amazon vetoed it, arguing that it did not moderate content that incited violence.

According to Democratic State Representative Anna Eskamani, the Florida law, which is expected to be challenged in court, is a way to defend Trump after the events in January.

“The measure is retaliation because the previous presidential administration was blocked from social networks after spreading false information and inciting riots, sedition and violence,” he said in April, quoted by local channel WFLA.