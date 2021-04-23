Florida police fugitive for 14 years caught in New York



William Segar in 2006 and 2021.

Photo: Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office / Courtesy

William Segar evaded Florida justice for 14 years, but was eventually arrested on Long Island (NY), Suffolk County authorities announced.

Segar, 56, was arrested on April 16 in Northport and is now expected to be extradited to Florida, Pix11 reported yesterday.

While reviewing arrest warrants from other sheriff’s offices around the country, Suffolk County deputy investigators found one about him. assault on a police officer in Florida and discovered that Segar’s last known address was precisely in that area of ​​New York, authorities said.

They then contacted the sheriff’s office in Monroe County, Florida, who confirmed that the warrant was still active. Authorities tracked Segar to an address in Suffolk County and discovered that I had sold the house and moved, but investigators were able to find a current phone number and locate him in Northport where he was detained.

Segar was wanted from Key West (Florida) on seven counts, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, the crime of resisting arrest with violence, domestic assault, and serious property damage.