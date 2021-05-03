Florida plans law to ban social media from silencing politicians

05/03/2021 at 09:50 CEST

SPORT.es

Both houses in the Florida legislature passed a controversial new bill that prevent tech companies from silencing politicians. The bill must now be signed by Trump’s ally, Governor Ron DeSantis. The legislation allows platforms to suspend accounts, but only for 14 days, and could fine platforms up to $ 250,000 per day for breaking the law.

NetChoice, a group that promotes free expression on the Internet, testified against the legislation last month. Donald Trump was canceled by Twitter and suspended by Facebook and YouTube after the deadly Capitol riots in January. Since leaving office, Donald Trump has spent much of his time in Florida and is believed to be close to DeSantis, as well as other high-ranking Florida Republicans.

However, critics say the law could have unintended consequences. Last month, Steve DelBianco, CEO of NetChoice, said while testifying against the bill: “Imagine if the government required a church to allow user-created comments or third-party ads promoting abortion on its social media page.” .