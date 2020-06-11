Miami, United States.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law that will allow the payment of $ 2 million to Clifford Williams, a black inmate exonerated in 2019 after spending 43 years in a Florida prison, four of them in the corridor of the death.

Williams, 76, and his nephew Hubert “Nathan” Myers, 61, were charged with the murder of a woman in 1976, but their convictions were overturned four decades later by a judge in the city of Jacksonville (northeast Florida).

Both were exonerated and released last year after the Prosecutor General’s Office acknowledged that he had made a mistake and that they were not to blame for the murder of Jeanette Williams, who was murdered in 1976 when he was sleeping with his girlfriend, Nina Marshall, who survived the shooting and was able to flee.

Later, Marshall identified the two men as the material authors of the murder, but the uncle and his nephew they always maintained that they were at a party birthday in a nearby building when the murder occurred, an alibi that was endorsed by the people who were at the celebration.

A jury convicted them, however, despite evidence that contradicted police reports.

According to the organization Innocence Project, Marshall told investigators that he may have mistakenly identified the men because I was drugged.

Sentences

Myers, then 18, was sentenced to life in prison, while Williams He was sentenced to death, but the case entered a review phase due to inconsistencies.

Myers also received two million dollars this year from state of florida in compensation but Williams he had to wait for the Florida Legislative to pass a law to that end, because he had a previous conviction for another crime.

During the murder investigation, no physical evidence found to link the shots fired to the uncle and nephew, but Marshall’s testimony was enough to convict them.