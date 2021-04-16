Florida Passed Anti-Protest Law; “It’s an assault on American values,” say detractors



Republicans passed the law.

Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images

The Legislative of Florida approved this Thursday the controversial project of “anti-protest” law, which expands the powers of law enforcement agencies to make arrests at demonstrations and makes it difficult to cut funding for the Police.

With 23 votes in favor and 17 against, the Senate, with a Republican majority, approved this initiative defined as “Fight against violence, disorder and looting and law for the protection of the forces of order”.

The measure thus culminated its process in the Legislative, had already been approved in the lower house in March, and now passes into the hands of the governor of Florida, the Republican Ron DeSantis, which is expected to be signed and will take effect immediately.

“This censorship bill is an assault on one of the most American values: our right to peacefully protest,” lamented this Thursday María Rodríguez, director of the Florida Immigrant Coalition (FLIC, for its acronym in English).

Rodríguez criticized that DeSantis, which has had this initiative among its priorities, seeks to “repress freedom of expression.”

DeSantis had announced the measure in 2020 after national demonstrations by the African-American minority, especially the liberal group Black Lives Matters (BLM, Black Lives Matter), following the death of African American George Floyd at the hands of a white policeman.

The measure “is aimed at criminalizing black and colored communities, whose only tool often to speak out is through peaceful protests,” said Moné Holder, director of Florida Rising.

Republican Senator Danny Burgess, sponsor of the bill, assured that this law “does not protect violence” and that it still gives protesters the ability to exercise their First Amendment right, which guarantees freedom of worship, expression, press and assembly. , picked up Channel 10 Tampa Bay.

But detractors believe that the measure will further promote discrimination against minorities, who would be subject to the authorities and their discretion when classifying a protest as a peaceful movement or riots.

The Democratic Senator Janet cruz He also opposed the bill with the argument that, if this measure is approved, “we will see our voters hesitate before protesting,” said the aforementioned media.

For Hillsborough County (Florida West Coast) State Attorney Andrew Warren, this anti-crime bill “Violent protests” not only does it not serve prosecutors or police departments to handle the riots, but it also infringes on the rights to peaceful demonstrations and freedom of expression.