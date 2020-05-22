While the Governor of Florida points

the number of deaths from the Coronavirus, which has kept well below the

that some had projected, as one of the factors of their success in the face of the crisis,

some allege that there has been a lack of transparency at critical moments for

part of its administration.

At a press conference on February 27,

Governor Ron De Santis said the state was preparing for the

coronavirus and that there were no confirmed cases, but according to documents obtained

During an investigation by The Miami Herald, the Health Department already had

a positive case and as early as mid-February health officials

County officials were monitoring 67 cases and there was concern about the

lack of face masks for medical personnel, and the deadly impact on nursing homes of

seniors.

Javier Rodriguez, state senator from South Florida, tells us how he fought for information.

“The figures that have to do with cases that

they were monitoring, figures that were reporting that they themselves

they were in quarantine, numbers of how many tests they had done. It turns out that

throughout this period they had that information and refused to divulge it.

We asked Miami Dade Mayor what has

He worked closely with the Governor during the pandemic on this investigation.

“We have never had anything like this in the past like this

I have to speak to the authorities to see what happened, I read what

the information says, but there is another side of the story, ”says Giménez.

While a Florida health data manager says she was reassigned to another position after she refused to remove figures on Covid-19. The governor’s office claims that the action against Rebekah Jones was for insubordination. Yesterday the governor defended himself when the vice president visited Florida.

“We have been successful but certain people have not

they want to recognize it because it goes against

their political arguments ”,

he claimed.

In March The Miami Herald and other media

press filed a lawsuit against the state government, to reveal

information on the number of cases in nursing homes, noting that

It is information that family members should know. This information is already being

revealing.

.