Florida McDonald’s pays job applicants $ 50 just for showing up for a job interview



Although restaurants suffer from a lack of workers, they are seeing an increase in sales.

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

In these times when the coronavirus pandemic has affected businesses and workers, fast food restaurants are facing a big problem. And is that while fast food sales soared during the quarantine, the chains can not find enough workers to meet the demand.

A McDonald’s franchisee in Florida can’t even get job seekers to show up for scheduled job interviews, so now he’s proposing to pay people $ 50 just to show up.

Blake Casper, the franchisee who owns the restaurant, told store managers to do whatever it takes to motivate more workers. “At this point, if we can’t keep our drive-thrus moving, then I’ll pay $ 50 for an interview,” said Casper, owner of 60 McDonald’s restaurants in the Tampa area, as reported by The Takeout.

Casper suggests that the battle over hiring new hires is due to several factors: the reopening of other companies that are more convenient for the workers, as well as the increase in unemployment benefits for workers who have traditionally received a low payment.

While suffering from a lack of workers, Casper’s franchise business is booming. “It’s a perfect storm right now,” Casper said.

In addition to offering the $ 50 incentive to tempt potential job applicants, Casper is also opting to run referral programs, hire bonuses and text message job applications. You are also considering increasing starting salaries from $ 12 (which is $ 3 above Florida’s minimum wage) to $ 13..

A March survey by the National Federation of Independent Business found that 42% of small business owners had difficulty filling job openings.

So now you know, if you’re looking for work, and you wouldn’t mind working at a McDonald’s in Florida, then you might consider, at the very least, showing up for a job interview at one of these locations to earn the $ 50 that its owner He assured that he could give.

–You may also be interested: Company pays you $ 3,000 to take coffee breaks