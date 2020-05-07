Everyone knows that strange things happen in Florida from time to time. Like a Cadillac XTS reversing from a bench above the curb, invading the neighboring road and making a perfect circle until landing on top of two other vehicles. It happened this Monday and there is a video of the moment, courtesy of the camera of another car that was passing by.

The first time we’ve seen the images, we’ve wondered what the hell the Cadillac driver was thinking to behave like this. And the truth is that the explanations of the authorities have not convinced us either, because they show that he has committed a series of chain recklessness that could have ended in human disgrace.

The car was parked in the parking lot of a local bank when the man shifted into reverse and skipped bushes to invade the sidewalk. He crossed two lanes of the highway and the median at full speed. If it didn’t collide with anyone, it was because the cars coming from the opposite direction stopped. However, far from giving up, it persisted until completing the circle and hitting the vehicles parked on the other side of the building.

We are facing a series of events that are difficult to explain. Police have said he punctured a tire, so the man may have shorted out of the bank and not be able to process everything around him. He also couldn’t find the brake pedal, as we can see. Only material damage was lamented, but a misfortune could have occurred.

“A man exited the SunTrust Bank drive-through over an edge and invaded County Road 486, as reported by the county sheriff’s spokeswoman,” the Citrus County Chronicle, a local outlet, reported. “There were no injuries.”

“The spokeswoman explained that the man punctured a tire and reversed the curve until he returned to the SunTrust Bank parking lot, getting on two vehicles that were parked there. At the moment it is not known what caused the accident, but authorities are still investigating ”

They can develop their own theories.

