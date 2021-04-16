Florida lawmakers pass “riot law”

Florida’s overwhelmingly Republican Senate approved a proposed “riot law” on Thursday following protests against racism in the United States last year, despite complaints from opponents accusing it of limiting the right to expression and protest.

Approved by the Senate with 23 photos in favor and 17 against, the HB1 law will go to the office of the Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign the measure aimed at toughening the penalties against those who participate in protests that lead to violence.

DeSantis, a ward of former President Donald Trump whose name sounds like a possible presidential candidate for 2024, proposed an early version of the so-called “riot law” in September.

It was a reaction to protests across the country following the death of African-American George Floyd last May at the knee of a white police officer – whose trial began last month in Minneapolis – although the demonstrations in Florida were largely peaceful.

In plenary session, Democratic Sen. Annette Taddeo accused Republicans of tailoring a text for the Trump support base, which is inherited by DeSantis.

Instead, “we have to pass legislation for all Floridians,” he warned.

Republican Sen. Danny Burgess, who sponsored the bill, defended it, saying it “tries to prevent violence.”

Critics point out that the law will disproportionately affect African-Americans, Hispanics and other minorities in a climate already difficult due to racial tensions, as it leaves much room for interpretation of what a riot is and what participating in it is.

Among other things, it protects people who take action against protesters taking part in a riot.

“This means that someone who hurts the protesters can say ‘oh but they were participating in a riot’ and this person will not be held responsible for the damage they cause,” Norma Henning, coordinator of government affairs at the Council on American Relations, told AFP. -Islamic Florida (CAIR).

It also toughens penalties for crimes committed during protests, such as assaulting police officers or other uniformed men, and establishes up to 5 years in prison for those who participate in or incite riots.

It also penalizes protesters who damage historic properties, such as statues or flags, with up to 15 years in prison.

This measure is a response to the wave of demolitions of monuments of Confederate heroes who defended slavery.

HB1 “is a continuation of Florida’s long tradition of silencing black communities, as it blocks their ability to voice their disagreement about the myriad of injustices they face,” said Moné Holder of the Florida racial justice movement. Rising.