15 minutes. The government of Florida (USA) urged its citizens on Friday to fill out a survey about their health, precautions and contact with those infected with COVID-19 through the new bilingual application StrongerThanC19 to direct resources more efficiently to control the pandemic.

The idea is to “track and curb” the spread of COVID-19 in Florida, the Florida Department of Health (DOH) noted.

For its part, the information gathered by the bilingual application will be used to help inform and improve the state’s response, said Scott Rivkees, Florida surgeon general.

Rivkees stressed that it is an alternative way to fill out the survey. In addition, the application is available on the DOH website, where some 300,000 people have participated since April 3.

The anonymous StrongerThanC19 (Stronger than C19) poll asks about recent trips. Also about COVID-19 symptoms and diseases that can make the person more vulnerable, distancing and confinement precautions taken.

Florida continues to climb in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases (38,828) and deaths (1,600), the vast majority in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties in the southeast of the state.

In the last 24 hours there were 61 deaths and 826 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, as reported this Thursday by the Florida Department of Health.

The new tool is free and available for iOS and Android devices.

“Florida residents are encouraged to do their part to help Florida smooth the curve,” said DOH.

The app allows users to go back and update their responses as symptoms and information change. They provide the government with updated information to help improve the distribution of resources in response to COVID-19, he said.