Since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in late March, tourists have been banned from entering Los Cayos and this has affected the economy.

Tourism is the life of the Florida Keys. In addition to boosting jobs and taxes, it helps fishing, hotels and restaurants.

Thanks to the more than five million people who visited Monroe County in a typical year, the island chain had the lowest unemployment rate in the state. However, in late March, when the coronavirus pandemic broke out and tourists were prohibited from entering Los Cayos.

Miami World / El Nuevo Herald

More than 8,207 people in a workforce of 46,816 workers were left without jobs, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO). Only Osceola County, where most visitors to theme parks like Disney World, Universal Studios and SeaWorld stay in hotels and elsewhere, has a higher rate, at more than 20 percent, according to the agency.

Last year, around this time, the Los Cayos unemployment rate was less than two percent.

Now, Monroe leaders say it is time to return to normal.

Los Cayos leaders hope the first step in the economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis will begin this Monday, when the checkpoints that were due to be installed on the 18th mile stretch of U.S. Highway 1 and Highway 905 to prevent the passage of visitors from disarming.

Either way, it remains to be seen whether tourists will return in sufficient numbers, and also whether the dwindling workforce that remained in Los Cayos can handle the return of tourists.

“We know we have to go back to work with what the new normal will be,” said Mike Forster, Mayor of Villa de Islamorada and restaurant owner. “That does not mean, however, that we are not concerned about the vulnerability of our health.”

Los Cayos residents are divided among those who think the time has come to reopen tourists or not. On one hand, unemployed business owners and workers say it is time to welcome visitors in order to pay the bills.

On the other, there are those who say that the money is not worth visiting people who were possibly exposed to the coronavirus somewhere.

Meanwhile, others are concerned about the reopening, as the pandemic remains a threat.

However, the Keys have been badly affected economically.

Queues to receive food in the Keys

In the past two months, long lines have formed to receive food distributions. In Key West alone, thousands of meals have been delivered.

“This pandemic has hit us hard,” said Scott Atwell, executive vice president of the Key West Chamber of Commerce.

“There have been people who never thought they would stand in line for a plate of food,” said Atwell. “On Monday the light begins to show a little at the end of the tunnel, although it is not yet as before. The businesses that have survived are optimistic and will resist until the economy recovers. ”

It is not known with certainty how many of the nearly 74,000 residents of Los Cayos decided to stay in the area during the pandemic. What is known is that those who stayed behind found it very difficult. Many have found it difficult to feed their families, according to state figures.

The increase in food stamp recipients from April 2019 to April 2020 rose to more than 200 percent, the DEO reported.

Stephanie Kaple, executive director of the Florida Keys Development Coalition, said her agency’s rental and food assistance program has been very active during the shutdown.

“The two programs have been busier even than after Hurricane Irma,” said Kaple. “There is still a long way to go to recover from the crisis caused by COVID-19.”

The Keys have always been a difficult place to make a living for those who don’t have a trust fund or are wealthy, and rents are outrageous in the city with the most inhabitants, Key West.

According to the United Way of Collier and Los Cayos, about 40 percent of Los Cayos residents before COVID-19 lived from paycheck to paycheck, but were not living in poverty or about to become homeless.

“The economic devastation of the pandemic has become a serious crisis for thousands of residents of Los Cayos,” said Leah Stockton, the agency’s president. “The enormous need facing the community is something we have never seen, even after Hurricane Irma.”

Kerry Foote, pastor of Burton United Methodist Church in Tavernier, is in charge of a food distribution program that serves local residents in need. Since the tourism shutdown, Foote said attendance has doubled, and most of her new clients are people who have never needed help feeding their families before.

“The closure has had a devastating effect both physically and emotionally,” said Foote. “The vast majority of people who come to church are very grateful, but they have never had this need.”

In normal times, the Keys had many types of jobs where residents of the area and others in nearby Miami-Dade worked. The Cayos economy also depended on nature. Job seekers usually found it easily, and many often had more than one job.

Foote’s program asked churchgoers to answer a survey during the crisis, and one of the main questions was, “Did you lose your job because of COVID-19?”, And if the answer was yes, what type of employment was.

“More than half of those who answered ‘yes’ worked in some sector of the tourism industry,” Foote said.

Recovery of Los Cayos

The situation is not similar to that experienced after the passage of a hurricane, but much worse in the long and short term. With a storm, there is a beginning and an end, and depending on the extent of the damage, residents, businesses, and local governments are quickly engaged in the recovery process.

The Keys have yet to fully recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma, which damaged or destroyed homes, restaurants and hotels when it crossed the island chain as a Category 4 storm in September 2017.

Now the Keys face an unprecedented situation as they have to prepare for a new hurricane season as they try to begin to recover from the monumental economic crisis caused by the terrible pandemic.

“The road to recovery is going to be a hell of a lot harder than what happened after Irma,” said Elizabeth Moscynski, president of the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce. “Anyway, I am confident with all the measures that are being taken, Los Cayos is going to recover and we are going to be one of the best vacation spots again.”

The recovery will open the way for tourists to enjoy the attractions of Los Cayos again. Hotels, motels, and vacation homes can reopen at 50 percent of capacity.

The Hotels of Los Cayos

Hotels do not expect to receive large numbers of visitors this week, especially on Monday, the day the reopening begins. However, they are prepared with endless sanitation protocols and floor markings to remind visitors to maintain social distance.

“Monday has never been a good day,” said Jodi Weinhofer, president of the Florida Keys and Key West Hotel Association. “Reservations have started to increase a little bit. I’m not talking about big numbers, but we are having more reservations. ”

Hotels have had to send many licensed employees home, and they are not forecast to be able to return to work, due to the county’s recommended 50 percent occupancy rate, along with other limitations.

“Some of the staff will probably come back,” Weinhofer said. “Some hotels are not opening restaurants at the moment. First they want to focus on having the hotels ready. ”

The restaurants of Los Cayos

Restaurants would also reopen under the same restrictions.

Although the ability to sit outside is not limited to 50 percent, the tables will be spaced six feet apart. As with the rest of the state, bars and clubs must remain closed until further notice, according to Governor Ron DeSantis’s executive order.

“We are really looking forward to reopening 1st. June, ”said Ann Jonas, owner of Sarabeth’s restaurant in Key West. “Has been long time”.

Sarabeth’s closed on March 23 and subsequently tried to survive by making home deliveries and pickups during special hours, but it remained closed even after the state allowed area customers to visit. Starting Monday, the restaurant will open from 11 a.m. at 6 p.m., just for pick-ups, with a special menu.

Monitor protection

Businesses in the area are eager to return to work, but know they must be very careful, since COVID-19 remains a tangible threat, and economic and health concerns have to be taken into account in the same way. Unlike neighboring Miami-Dade County, Los Cayos has made COVID-19 cases relatively low, less than 110, with just four deaths. Authorities attribute much of the success to checkpoints, which kept visitors unable to enter.

“It has been a very effective way to keep our community safe, but the time has come to reopen,” said Rick Ramsay, chief of the Monroe County Police in a video statement. “We are proud to say that our department is COVID-free. Neither our staff nor our detainees have been infected with the coronavirus. ”

Ramsay reminded residents of closing the doors and securing their belongings when Los Cayos reopens to visitors.

Now that the checkpoints no longer exist, the positive cases could increase, but both the authorities and business owners hope that the precautions being taken, including the use of face masks inside the premises, will make the cases minima.

“The task we have is to get employees ready and the rules are followed. Security has to be a major concern. We will be open, but the virus is not gone, ”said Judy Hull, director of the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce. “We have to make sure we have adequate protection measures in place so that we can live safely with the virus among us.”

Last week Key West sent a sign to merchants saying: “You have to wear the masks, Key West. Without a shirt, without shoes and without a mask, no one can enter ”.

In small print, the sign says violating emergency orders – such as refusing to wear a face mask inside a store – could carry 60 days in jail or a $ 500 fine.

“We want to help our customers and our merchants do the right thing,” Key West Mayor Teri Johnston wrote in a letter to businesses dated May 28. “We take the protection of Key West very seriously.”

Los Cayos Attractions

When Los Cayos closed, much of the discussion focused on hotels and restaurants. But the island chain is full of other attractions very popular with tourists and area residents who have had to find ways to stay creative during the crisis.

The Dolphin Research Center is an aquatic mammal attraction on Grassy Key, north of Marathon. During the shutdown, dolphins and site staff made daily presentations that were streamed live on Facebook Live. Since the center is not a for-profit organization, the shows were a useful way to raise money and helped keep workers on the payroll.

Center director Mary Stella said employees are excited to have visitors return to the park this week. Stella added that trainers say dolphins miss visitors.

“I am sure the public will be ready. We already are, ”said Stella.

Stella said that the center has prepared measures to obey the rules of social distancing, since, unlike other centers such as aquariums and mammal parks, there are no seats like those in stadiums. Banks have been placed six feet away and floating platforms where visitors can feed the dolphins, and a distance is maintained between employees and visitors.

“We have planned all of this for a long time,” Stella said.

Which tourists will return?

Summer is usually low season in Los Cayos, but the area is almost always kept busy thanks to Europe’s tourism. Authorities have said they don’t expect many visits from abroad this summer, but they expect more visitors from other parts of the state, and from neighboring states like Georgia, to make Los Cayos an itinerary for their summer vacation.

Although Disney, SeaWorld and Universal Studios recently announced their reopening plans, many people may be concerned about exposing themselves and their families to the large crowds visiting Orlando’s theme parks, Moscynki of the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce said.

“I think we will be busy as long as public confidence returns,” added the director. “People may not feel very safe at Disney. Also, our prices are more affordable than Disney’s. ”

Moscynski and other tourism leaders also expect more people to be willing to take long car trips instead of taking a plane and possibly exposing themselves to the coronavirus.

“Visitors to the state, the Florida Keys do not find it a very far journey to say,” he said. “However, we have people from places much further afield like Texas who are willing to drive to the Cays.”

Kevin Theriault, CEO of the Key West Business Guild, said the goal is twofold: economic recovery and keeping the public safe.

“It may take some time to recoup the losses,” said Theriault. “But we are a fighting community and we are going to recover.”