Florida is well supplied with fuel

May 12, 2021

0

After long lines of vehicles were observed this Wednesday at service stations in the state of Florida, local authorities detailed that the state is well supplied with fuel.

The Colonial Pipeline, operated in Georgia, is still inactive, but Florida is still well supplied with fuel, said Marl Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“Motorists are likely seeing reports of supply problems in other states, due to the pipeline, and are rushing to fill their tanks,” Jenkins reported. “The problem is that this increase in demand is what really creates the supply problem, since service stations can only store a limited amount of fuel at any given time,” he added.

They also highlighted that the state of emergency allows fuel trucks to transport more gasoline (between 500 and 1,000 gallons more) and spend more time on the roads making deliveries.

For her part, Daniella Levine Cava, Mayor of Miami-Dade County, highlighted that South Florida is supplied with gasoline from Port Everglades, and not from the Colonial Pipeline, so the county’s gasoline supplies are not being affected by the closure. of the gas pipeline.

The mayor urged the community not to rush to accumulate gasoline.

0