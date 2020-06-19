New record of covid-19 infections reported in Miami 2:06

. – Ten states in the United States recorded a record number of new cases of covid-19 this week, and one of them could be the next epicenter of the pandemic.

Florida has “all the ballots to be the next major epicenter for coronavirus transmission,” and it risks being the “worst yet,” according to projections released Wednesday by a model produced by a team of scientists at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania.

The state joins nine others (Alabama, Arizona, California, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, and Texas) that are recording record averages of new daily coronavirus cases in the past seven days, according to an analysis. CNN data from Johns Hopkins University.

Twenty-one states are seeing an upward trend in new cases of coronavirus, and health experts continue to stress the importance of taking precautions to mitigate the spread of the virus. Despite the growing number of cases, the White House has downplayed the risks, and President Donald Trump said in an interview with Gray TV on Wednesday that the virus is “disappearing.”

As the White House narrative collides with the data, health experts, including Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci, have been absent from many public updates. Dr. Johnathan Reiner, a professor of medicine at George Washington University, told CNN’s Erin Burnett that it is because “they are telling the truth.”

“And the truth is that the pandemic is still very, very active in the United States and that we are not returning to normal and that there are difficult things that the public has to do,” Reiner said.

How states evolve

According to data from Johns Hopkins University:

• 21 states are seeing upward trends in recently reported cases from one week to the next: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Kansas, Oregon, Louisiana, Montana, Nevada, Carolina del North, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

• Eight states are seeing a constant number of recently reported cases: Connecticut, Indiana, Maine, Mississippi, Ohio, South Dakota, Utah, and Washington.

• 21 states are seeing a downward trend: Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania , Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.

• One state, Vermont, has seen a decrease of at least 50%.

Across the country, more than 2 million people have been infected and 117,717 people have died from the virus.

Officials downplay cases

On Wednesday, the virus claimed 755 lives in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

State officials are navigating the outbreak and managing the growing number of infections on their own.

Los Angeles County, which accounts for almost half of California cases, reported another one-day high of new cases on Wednesday. But authorities attributed the county increase to a delay in test reports.

Other politicians have also attributed a higher number of cases to increased testing, but Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, chairman of the University of Pennsylvania Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy, said the waves outweigh the testing.

“When you see a 50% or 150% increase in the number of cases you’re seeing, which is what we’re seeing across the South, that’s not because of the evidence. Those are new cases. That is community propagation, “he said.

Texas also reported a record number of daily hospitalizations for covid-19 on Monday, at 2,326.

Florida recorded nearly 2,800 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, its highest number of new and confirmed cases in a single day, according to the Florida Department of Health.

But Governor Ron DeSantis said the state will not close.

The governor attributed the increase in cases to increased testing and outbreaks in prisons, farming communities, and long-term care facilities.

Face masks in Alabama and Arizona

Some local officials hope to handle the spread by ordering the use of a mask.

A day after the city council failed to pass an ordinance, Montgomery, Alabama Mayor Steven Reed implemented an executive order on Wednesday requiring city dwellers to wear face masks and covers, according to an official account release from the City Twitter.

Arizona doctors have called on Governor Doug Ducey to implement a similar decree statewide. While the governor announced Wednesday that he would convene 300 National Guard soldiers to assist with tracing contacts, he said he would leave decisions about mask wear requirements to mayors.

Some local leaders are unlikely to follow what he called “a counterproductive decree,” he said.

Earlier this week, nine Texas mayors, including those from Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio, urged Governor Greg Abbott to give them the authority to demand that masks be worn in public “where physical distancing cannot be practiced.” .

Mayors and doctors have reason to believe that the requirement could be effective. A study reported Tuesday found that 230,000 to 450,000 cases of the virus were prevented in states that required the use of facemasks between April 8 and May 15.

Big events lead to more positive tests

Relieving precautions and restrictions means more people are gathering in larger groups, which in some cases has quickly resulted in more positive cases of coronavirus.

Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County, Arizona announced Wednesday that he tested positive for covid-19 and will be quarantined for at least 14 days. He said it is “likely” that he came into contact with an infected person at a campaign event he held on Saturday.

The county Department of Public Health is working to track down all the people it came into contact with, he said on Facebook.

Earlier this week, a group of 16 friends in Florida said they were all infected with coronavirus after a night in a recently reopened bar.

Group of 16 friends test positive for covid-19 after a night in a bar 3:50

Still, Oklahoma, one of the states reporting a record number of new cases, is scheduled to host a Trump campaign event this week.

When asked, Trump said he was not concerned that attendees would get sick. “In reality, Oklahoma has had a relatively low rate in relative terms. It is a small increase, a small increase for a specific reason, “he said. “We will go there, everyone will be safe.”

Republican Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma acknowledged the rate hike Wednesday with CNN’s Erin Burnett, but said the event should not be postponed and that they are “putting pressure on people to be vigilant.”

Nikki Carvajal, Shelby Lin Erdman, Joe Sutton, Dave Alsup, Pierre Meilhan, Jamiel Lynch, and Holly Yan contributed to this report.