Florida in a state of Emergency

The Governor of the State of Florida, Ron DeSantis, declared a State of Emergency for the victims and relatives of those affected by the collapse of the building in Miami, which has already claimed the life of one person, while rescuers search for 99 people whose whereabouts are unknown.

Earlier, the mayor of the town of Miami-Dade, Daniella Levine Cava, where the incident occurred, had done the same.

By taking this step, the state of Florida will be able to be reached by the federal emergency system (FEMA). In that regard, President Joe Biden had earlier said that his administration is ready to help the victims.

“They (referring to FEMA officials) are down there, surveying the area, seeing what is needed. But I’m waiting for the governor to declare a state of emergency, especially if he determines what is going to happen to the part that is still standing, “Biden explained this Thursday at a press conference.

One person died and 99 are missing as an apartment building partially collapsed in the middle of the night this Thursday in Surfside, Miami-Dade, where rescue teams continue to work through the rubble in search of possible survivors.

The good news was given by the mayor of Miami-Dade when she reported in a press conference that 15 hours after the collapse, 102 people had been found safe and sound, twice the amount initially reported.

In total, 55 of the 136 apartments in the Champlain Towers building collapsed due to unknown causes around 1.30 local time (6.30 GMT) amid a great roar, which made the residents, who were sleeping, believe that it was an earthquake, some of them told the media.