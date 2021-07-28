Florida gun permits suspended for 22 defendants in Capitol seizure

15 minutes. The only member of the Florida Government who belongs to the Democratic Party, Nikki Fried, announced on Tuesday that she suspended the gun permits of 22 people who have been accused of participating in the seizure of the Capitol in Washington on January 6.

Fried, head of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, said what happened that day was “sedition, treason and internal terrorism.”

Therefore, he considers that the accused must “be held accountable for trying to subvert the democratic system.”

When the investigation of the events carried out by Trump supporters began in Congress, Fried suspended the licenses to carry weapons to 22 defendants.

In a statement it was specified that in case of conviction, licenses can be revoked.

Precisely, the department that Fried directs is in charge of those licenses.

To “ensure that the public is protected from unethical business practices and activities carried out without permission.”

More than 500 people, including several Florida residents, were prosecuted for the Capitol events and their gun permits were suspended.

For example, a man who lives in Tampa has already been sentenced to 8 months in jail and stormed the Senate on January 6.

This Tuesday the commission investigating the taking of the Capitol heard the testimonies of 4 agents who defended both the building and the legislators who were inside the facilities from the mob.

Before storming the Capitol, where at least 5 people were killed, one of them a police officer, Trump led a rally outside the White House.

He asked to defend his electoral “victory” from the “theft” of votes of which he says, even today, to have been a victim despite having no evidence to prove it.

In the coming weeks, the investigative committee will have the power to subpoena members of the former government and the Republican Party who spoke with Trump on the day of the assault on the Capitol.

The committee’s goal is to clarify why the assault occurred, who is responsible, and what can be done to prevent another similar event.

A second trial (“impeachment”) fell on Trump for having encouraged his followers to march to the Capitol.

However, Democrats did not get enough votes to convict him.

So far, some 550 people have been indicted on charges related to the assault, including 165 accused of crimes of assault on authorities.