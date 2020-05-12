A coalition denounced that there are 95,000 people in Florida jails with serious overcrowding problems that make it impossible to keep a healthy distance due to COVID-19

The Florida Coalition for Criminal Justice Reform petitioned the Governor Monday Ron DeSantis release to prisoners at risk of COVID-19 in the state, where 9 of the 48 inmates who have died behind bars in the United States due to the pandemic were being held.

As of this Sunday, there were 3,331 inmates infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the country, as well as 250 employees of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), according to data from that federal agency.

The coalition noted that there are about 95,000 people in Florida jails with “serious problems of overcrowding that make it practically impossible to practice social distancing ”.

The groups urged DeSantis to screen all medically vulnerable and elderly people and release as many of these inmates as possible through commutations or pardons.

Likewise, they asked him to “drastically increase” the capacity of COVID-19 within the prison system.

“There are almost certainly more people who are COVID-19 positive and have not been evaluated,” said Carrie Boyd, political adviser to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), which is part of the coalition.

He stressed that as of last Friday there were at least nine people incarcerated who had died from COVID-19 in Florida out of about 575 inmates who tested positive along with 187 correction officers.

Kara Gross, legislative director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), urged DeSantis to “save lives” noting that it is a “deadly equation” to keep medically vulnerable and elderly people locked up in places with people who have COVID-19 .

“Thousands of people incarcerated in Florida are going to get this disease,” said Dante Trevisani, executive director of the Florida Institute of Justice.

The BOP has 139,777 federal inmates in the institutions it administers and 11,260 in other community ones, with a total staff of about 36,000 workers.

