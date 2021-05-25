Florida Governor Signs First Bill Against Social Media

05/25/2021 at 9:32 AM CEST

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the nation’s first bill that can penalize tech companies for taking down politicians. The legislation establishes that the platforms They can only suspend accounts for 14 days and will be fined up to 250,000 dollars a day for violations.

NetChoice, a tech lobby group whose members include Twitter and Facebook, testified against the bill in March . The bill, believed to be the first of its kind, will take effect on July 1. DeSantis has voiced his opinion on Big Tech, arguing that platforms like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube are silencing conservative voices.

Earlier this year, he declared that Big Tech had “become more like Big Brother.” Legal challenges are expected, and opponents argue that the bill violates Americans’ constitutional rights to free speech. Critics also say the new law could have unintended consequences.