Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would beat Trump in Republican election to the presidency

A survey conducted by the conservative think tank reveals that the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, I could beat the former president Donald trump in your party’s primary election.

According to the survey, DeSantis, who has supported the former president’s policies, would obtain 74.12% of the votes against 71.43% of the former president.

In a distant third place is located Ted Cruz with 42.86% and in fourth position the former Secretary of State, Mike pompeo with 38.35%, indicates the Centennial Institute report.

The results emerge a few days after Former President Trump Kicks Off His Ohio Rally Tour, where there are security concerns, due to the extreme positions of some followers of the ex-president and the possible assistance of critics of his ideas.

Trump’s popularity declined towards the last year of his presidency, staying in ranges of 41 to 49 percentage points, but with a drop to 34 percent – according to Gallup – after the invasion of the Capitol on January 6 by his followers.

5. Tim Scott 35.58% 30 candidates polled. Democrats & Republicans. Full results: https://t.co/2a7Z5gVVwU – Centennial Institute (@CentennialCCU) June 20, 2021

The governor of Texas does not appear on the list, Greg abbott, who has increased his resistance to the actions of President Joe Biden, especially on immigration issues with the announcement of the persecution of immigrants and the construction of his own wall.

DeSantis has increased his popularity in the last two years in an entity where the Latino vote has marked importance and helped former President Trump to win the entity.

Following the departure of the former White House president, he has become a key figure among Republicans on national issues, including the strategy against COVID-19 and the economic reopening.

In a recent event in his position towards the government of the president Joe biden, the Republican governor vetoed $ 1.35 billion from the American Rescue Plan.

“These funds should have been used for things that directly benefit Floridians, like fixing the broken unemployment insurance system or implementing a state earned income tax credit,” said Sadaf Knight, executive director of the nonprofit organization Florida. Policy Institute to Florida Phoenix.