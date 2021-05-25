Florida Governor Passes Law That Will Punish Social Media Companies For Deleting Politician Accounts

The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, Republican and supporter of the former president Donald trump, signed a law on Monday to regulate large technology companies and prevent social networks from “censor” without consequences to its users and especially to electoral candidates.

Based on the so-called “Technology Transparency Law” or SB 7072, “All Floridians who are treated unfairly by the ‘Big Tech’ will have the right to sue companies that violate this law and to be compensated monetarily”says a statement from the Governor’s Office.

The law signed by DeSantis at the headquarters of Florida International University (FIU), in Miami, expressly prohibits a social network from expelling a candidate for electoral office from the state level in Florida and provides fines of $ 250,000 per day for violators until the account is restored. If the charge is not state, the fine is reduced to $ 25,000 per day.

The argument is that any citizen in Florida can “block” on the networks the candidate whose messages they do not like. “It is not up to them to decide” to large technology companies, underlines the rule.

Trump was not a candidate but outgoing president of the country when, at the beginning of last January, his accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram were closed for inciting hatred with his messages.

They did so after the violent and vandalism seizure of the Capitol by Trump supporters who had previously attended a rally in which the then-president exhorted them to fight to reverse the “robbery” of which he still claims to have been a victim today. in the presidential election last November, in which the Democrat Joe Biden won.

DeSantis said on Monday about the impact of said law: “This starts in Florida, but it’s not going to stop here.”

In addition to possible private lawsuits and fines, digital platforms will also face the possibility of being sued by the state Attorney General if they violate SB 7072, under the Fraudulent Business Practices Act.

The law promoted by DeSantis was approved by the Florida Congress, where Republicans have a majority in both houses.

According to a statement from the Republican governor’s office that was released when the bill began to be debated, the proposal would increase “technological transparency in Florida, particularly regarding ‘Big Tech’ firms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Apple, Amazon and Google ”.

Presenting his proposal last February, DeSantis noted that “when it comes to elections, big tech should not be in the business of censoring or removing candidate platforms, but voters should be able to make that decision independently.” .

The “Transparency in Technology Law” It was described by different Florida Democratic figures as contrary to the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which protects the rights to freedom of expression.

On January 8, two days after the assault on the Capitol by Trump supporters, Twitter announced the permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account, which had more than 88 million followers and had become the president’s great public speaker.

The company, which had temporarily blocked the account, decided to make the permanent veto due to the risk of “Increased incitement to violence.”

For its part, the Facebook Advisory Council gave the company a period of 6 months, on May 5, to reconsider Trump’s indefinite block.

The council said it “supports” the blocking of the former president’s accounts because his publications during the attack on the Capitol “seriously violated the rules” of use of the social network, but considered that the sanction of vetoing it indefinitely is arbitrary and inappropriate

DeSantis, who is said to have political aspirations that go beyond Florida, has recently promoted a series of laws that accentuate the conservative profile of the state, such as the one known as the “riot control” law, already signed and qualified as “Unconstitutional” and “antiprotestas” by civil organizations and by the Democratic Party and already the subject of several lawsuits.

Another law signed by the Republican governor is one that restricts the possibilities of voting by mail and has also been taken to court by organizations that claim that The goal is to suppress the vote of the elderly, disabled, Hispanics and African Americans.