Florida Governor eliminates all measures related to COVID-19

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ended all measures and restrictions related to COVID-19 in the southeastern US state on Monday, arguing the effectiveness of vaccines, in a decision criticized by Democratic mayors.

DeSantis signed a law that invalidates county and city emergency orders that impose restrictions due to COVID-19 as of July 1, and also signed an executive order that “bridges the gap” between now and then.

“This is what to do based on the evidence,” said the Republican governor at a press conference in St. Petersburg, in the west, referring to the reduction of infections and deaths thanks to the advance of vaccination.

About 9 million people – 41.9% of a total of 21.5 million residents – received at least one dose of the vaccine in Florida, according to the Department of Health.

“At this point, the people who have not been vaccinated certainly have not been due to lack of availability,” he added.

The vaccine was enabled last Friday for all those over 16 years of age without the need to prove their residence in the state, a document that was required since January to face the high initial demand.

This enabled vaccination for undocumented people, who had difficulty proving their residency, and tacitly invited the so-called vaccine tourism.

DeSantis also criticized the strict health security measures that are still in place in other states of the country.

Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J vaccines are available, in many cases walk-in, at federal, state, and county centers; in addition to being accessible in numerous pharmacies and supermarkets.

DeSantis added that neither the state nor the county and municipal governments can close businesses for failing to comply with measures related to the pandemic.

The law also prohibits companies from requiring “vaccine passports” from their employees or clients, something that the governor had already decreed by executive order on April 2.

This coincides with the recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to allow the restart of cruises in mid-July, provided that 98% of the crew and 95% of the passengers are vaccinated.

