Closed-door events may not last long in the state of Florida, in the United States.

Responsible for including sporting events in the list of essential services in Florida and opening the doors for them to take place in its territory, Governor Ron DeSantis praised the arrival, some already confirmed and others potential, of the main American sports leagues to the state.

When talking about the next steps to take during the new coronavirus pandemic, the politician, He also projected that the return of events with an audience present could occur in the coming months.. This was reported by the TMZ Sports website.

The first state to ease the restriction measures taken in the United States to combat the spread of COVID-19, Florida, was the stage used by WWE to record WrestleMania 36, ​​the company’s main show of the year.

UFC returns with UFC 249 and the star for the interim title

The UFC resumes its activities on May 9 and has confirmed two more events for the 13 and 16 of the same month, everyone in the city of Jacksonville. Although the shows still need to be promoted without the presence of an audience, Governor Ron DeSantis was optimistic that fans will be able to attend live events in June or July, citing the increase in temperature, which, in theory, hinders the spread of the virus, as a key factor in this decision.

“We have the UFC coming to Jacksonville. Again, there will be no fan presence, but I think it will be a good event for people. I think if the evolution is good enough in June and July, I think there is a window to have some fans. You won’t have everyone huddled together. But with 32 degrees in the climate of the state of Florida. If you are outside and someone is 3 meters from you and you want to see a game or something, maybe you can do that ”

In addition to WWE and UFC, Florida may be the destination for other sports that are also paralyzed by the new coronavirus pandemic, such as golf, MLB, and the NBA.