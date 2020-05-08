15 minutes. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis today gave the green light to reopen Palm Beach County, one of the three most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, on Monday, while Miami-Dade, with the highest number of cases and deaths, he hopes to tentatively open some businesses, including restaurants, starting May 18.

DeSantis began the first phase of reopening since last Monday, with restrictions, in 64 of Florida’s 67 counties, leaving out Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach, the most populous and with more confirmed cases as a whole (22,606) and deaths (945).

Today’s announcement comes after Dave Kerner, mayor of Palm Beach, the county where he finds the residence and private club Mar-a-lago, of US President Donald Trump, asked DeSantis for permission for the economic revival.

“I think they are ready for that. I think the people here are smart,” DeSantis said at a conference in Palm Beach, north Miami, along with Kerner.

In the first phase of opening, DeSantis issued state rules for businesses with a 25 percent occupancy limit.

The governor also announced that this county, with 3,545 confirmed cases this Friday and 229 deaths from COVID-19, will have rapid antibody tests “soon”, similar to the ones it provided this Thursday in the city of Miami Gardens.

Antibodies

For his part, Carlos Giménez, the mayor of Miami-Dade, with 35% of Florida’s COVID-19 cases and who, along with Broward, is still waiting for his entry into Phase One of reopening, announced this Friday that he was analyzing the reactivation of certain shops with a possible date of May 18.

“We need to start the economy and do it as safely as possible,” said Giménez, who had already authorized the opening of marinas, parks and golf courses two weeks ago, also with restrictions.

The mayor did not mention which businesses will open, suggested that it will include restaurants, and ruled out the opening of beaches, bars, clubs and theaters.

Giménez has also requested all geriatric centers in the county to submit detailed reports on the status of COVID-19, despite the fact that the state had already ordered these homes to disclose said information.

Today’s data from the Florida Secretary of Health details that 665 people have died in these centers, including residents and staff assisting them.

This Friday, ten congressmen urged DeSantis not to accelerate the opening of the state by remembering that the increase in the spread of COVID-19 persists, which today reached 39,199 confirmed cases and 1,669 deaths in the state, 69 more deaths than this Thursday, as reported the Florida Department of Health.