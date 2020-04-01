Florida government may paralyze WWE

Order issued by the Governor would change everything

As the days go by, the expansion of the contingency has hit the world in various aspects. Sports entertainment has not been the exception and this does not seem to have an end in the near future, since the current situation in Florida could affect WWE in the coming weeks.

And is that a few hours ago Florida Governor Ron DeSantis immediately gave the order for the entire population to be confined to their homes for a period of 30 days. Likewise, I order the closure of all those non-essential businesses. As much of the fans will know, The WWE Performance Center is located in the city of Orlando, so possibly the development center will have to undergo such a measure as soon as possible, this in order to avoid the spread of the contingency.

What will happen to the weekly schedule?

It should be mentioned that Wrestlemania has already been recorded in advance, as well as the WWE RAW edition after the great event, reason why apparently it will have programming from 4 to 6 April. Nevertheless it has been mentioned that if the state order has to be applied ipso facto some segments will have to be cut. It’s been talking that WWE would be considering taking a break, possibly marking an unprecedented fact to cut the broadcast of your programming, which has been going on for years without interruption week by week.

Hopefully this measure will help all WWE staff remain safe for the next few weeks and also be able to gradually return to their daily activities.

