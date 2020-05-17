15 minutes. About 2,000 people died from COVID-19 in Florida, USA, and over 44,000 tested positive in this state, which is preparing for a major reopening starting Monday.

This time it does include, in a first phase, Miami Dade and Broward counties, those most affected by the pandemic.

According to the Department of Health, until this Saturday the cases total 44,811, which means 673 more than on Friday, 44,138.

In addition, up to 630,795 COVID-19 tests were performed in the state, with a positive result of 7.1% (44,811), and there were 8,146 hospitalizations.

Coronavirus impact

Miami-Dade and Broward continue to be the counties where the impact of the coronavirus is strongest.

The first accumulated 15,190 cases and 559 deaths, and the second 6,049 cases and 278 deaths.

Those counties will enter Monday in the first of three reopening phases decreed by Governor Ron DeSantis, while the other 65 counted from Florida will enter the second.

The first allows non-essential businesses such as restaurants, retail stores, museums and libraries to be opened to a quarter of their capacity and the second to half their capacity, and now adds gyms.

These reliefs to confinement, all with restrictions that allow compliance with social distancing and prevent the spread of the virus with face masks, join the opening since April of parks, marinas and golf courses in most of Florida, as well as hairdressers and salons of beauty, last week.

These guidelines require, among others, maintaining a safe distance between people of 6 feet or 1.82 meters.

However, beaches continue to be closed in several cities in southeast Florida, where reopening is slower, especially in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

In the latter, even the cities of Miami, Miami Beach, Doral, Hialeh and Miami Gardens will start just a first phase next Wednesday.

In these five cities, retail will be open at 25% capacity with social distancing measures.

Both Miami-Dade and Broward may not open bars, spas, gyms, cinemas, beaches, pools, or tattoo and massage stores.

In others like Palm Beach, north of Broward, this Saturday the restaurant and swimming pools of President Donald Trump’s private club Mar-a-Lago began operating, while the hotel and the main hall will remain closed.

In this county, where the beaches will also open from Monday, there are 4,357 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 275 deaths until this Saturday.