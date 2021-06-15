Florida Gets Another Legal Challenge On New Election Rules

Two more groups sued Florida over its restrictive new election laws, adding to a growing chorus of voters’ rights advocates who say the rules could prevent some people from casting their votes.

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court in Tallahassee by the Fair Elections Center and the Southern Poverty Law Center on behalf of the Head Count and Harriet Tubman Freedom Fighters.

The lawsuit argues that the new law fosters mistrust against civic organizations They work to register voters by suggesting that residents use the Government website.

It is also designed to “protect our clients’ right to organize through voter registration activities, communicating their message that our democracy works best when all of our voices are heard,” said Michelle Kanter Cohen, Policy Director and Advisor. Fair Elections Center principal in a statement.

“Voter registration organizations serve their communities by building trusting relationships with Floridians for whom voting and participation may not be accessible otherwise,” he added.

The law, signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis last month, limits the use of the ballot boxes, imposes new restrictions on who can collect completed ballots, and requires identifying information for once routine registration transactions. It also sets out how voter rights groups can operate in the state.

The changes are part of a national effort by Republicans to toughen voting laws in response to former President Donald Trump’s false claims that fraud caused him to lose the 2020 election.

DeSantis, a potential Republican contender for the White House in 2024, has helped stoke those false claims.

Florida already faces a number of lawsuits brought by others.