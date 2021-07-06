Florida flights canceled due to storm Elsa

July 6, 2021

The Southwest Florida International Airport and Tampa announced the cancellation of flights due to Tropical Storm Elsa, local media reported on Tuesday.

The first reported, without giving further details, that flights will be canceled during Tuesday afternoon. Ask travelers to consult the airlines they would fly on.

The second said that will suspend operations from 5:00 pm both commercial and cargo flights. The operations will resume on Wednesday at 10:00 am, after evaluating the damage that Storm Elsa may have caused as it passed through this area.

TPA will suspend operations at 5 pm today due to Tropical Storm Elsa. We expect to open Wednesday morning after a storm assessment. Please check with your airline for flight updates. Read more: https://t.co/ahvcUYu9vY – Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) July 6, 2021

