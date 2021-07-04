Florida: Fireworks this July 4th will pay tribute to Surfside victims

July 4, 2021

0

Some cities in South Florida will replace their Independence Day fireworks displays on July 4 with tributes to the victims of the Champlain Towers South and the rescuers who continue to search the pile of rubble left by the collapsed condo. reported this Sunday the

Surfside, where the beachfront condo was located, asked residents to stop outside at 9pm this Sunday with a candle, flashlight or their phone and share a moment of memory. Miami Beach, a few blocks south, and the nearby Bal Harbor community are also joining the “shine a light” event after canceling previous fireworks celebrations, the Miami Herald reported.

“We just feel like this is not a time to celebrate,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber told NPR. “It is time to really stand next to these family members who are waiting against hope right now.”

Nearby Miami Shores, Aventura and North Bay Village also canceled their fireworks displays out of respect for the collapse victims. Some other cities did not schedule exhibits due to COVID-19.

“Right now, I don’t think it’s a long time to party,” Miami Beach resident Antonio Urdaneta told WSVN News in Miami. “I believe that now more than ever, we must take care of our buildings, our community, our neighbors and do the right thing.”

0