Last Friday in the parking lot of the Southwest Florida International Airport there was a fire that damaged at least 3,500 cars and spread covering at least 15 acres-

The causes of the fire are not yet known.They are still under investigation, but there are many comments about vehicles, heat and fuel may be the main cause of this accident.

Thanks to the efforts and firefighting of firefighters and first responders, the fire was completely contained and extinguished on Saturday, making sure to put out the flames and prevent further damage in the surrounding areas

The Charlotte County Aviation Unit was also a great help, completing 80 falls from the fire, putting its services to excellent use.

Another 3,800 vehicles that were in the accident were rescued undamaged and relocated to a safer area.

Local police joined the efforts and helped control traffic and direct travelers to new temporary parking lots and areas away from the scene.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire, and officials are getting to the bottom of this.

