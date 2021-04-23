Florida experiences third wave of Covid-19 infections

April 22, 2021 April 22, 2021

The third wave of covid-19 continues its progress around the world, and the state of Florida is no exception.

After being forced (Florida) to impose a curfew Given the arrival of tourists determined to party, despite the pandemic, the number of Covid-19 cases increased dramatically.

In the opinion of the doctor Gabriel Ruíz, the most risky activities for the contagion of Covid-19 are those that involve meetings in clubs and restaurants, which is why he urged citizens to become aware of the consequences that Covid-19 may have on their lives.

Ruíz affirmed that only on Wednesday, the number of cases increased considerably, compared to the month of January of this year.

He also stressed that in Florida, all variants of the coronavirus have been diagnosed, which makes the spread greater. “The fact of having more contagious variants makes things more complicated (…) we have seen how the symptoms can continue in people for more than six or eight months.”

