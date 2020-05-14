15 minutes. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 exceeded 42,000 in Florida, mostly in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, which are analyzing some revival of the economy today.

According to the Health Department, the cases add up to 42,402, which means 479 more than on Tuesday (41,923), while the number of deaths has increased by 48 in the last 24 hours to 1,827.

In addition, up to 595,478 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the state, with a positive result of 7.1%, and there have been 7,595 hospitalizations.

Miami-Dade and Broward continue to be the counties in which the impact of COVID-19 is strongest. The first has accumulated 14,298 cases and 518 deaths, while the second 5,851 cases and 267 deaths.

Compared to Tuesday, the number of cases has increased by 80 in Miami-Dade and by 25 in Broward, increases lower than those of 24 hours before.

Economic recovery plan

These two counties are the only ones that until now have not been authorized to enter phase one of the economic recovery plan that Governor Ron DeSantis has launched.

However, the mayors Carlos Giménez, of Miami-Dade, and Dale Holness, of Broward, are working on plans to reopen starting next Monday, May 18, of certain businesses.

Holness plans to open county “with strict security protocols”. The decision already has the support of the majority of the authorities of the cities of that district.

The list of businesses that could operate from Monday in Broward includes restaurants, shops, hairdressers, barbershops, manicure centers, drive-ins, and also gyms within residential buildings.

These counties, whose economy depends essentially on tourism, have been the hardest hit by unemployment due to business closings.

Unemployment in both counties

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has paid less than half of claims (48.2%) out of a total of about 1.4 million requests.

The Florida Keys, in Monroe County, began the phased economic revival on April 4 along with the vast majority of the state.

However, the dependency of this archipelago of Miami-Dade maintains null its possibilities of reactivation of tourism.