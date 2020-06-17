In the image, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. . / EPA / CRISTOBAL HERRERA

(.I0658 /)

Miami, Jun 16 . .- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that the state « will not back down » in the process of economic reopening despite the new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the last 24 hours reached 2,783, a new record in the midst of de-escalation.

On Monday there were 1,758 new cases, on Saturday they had reached 2,581, which was the record until 2,783 today, and on Sunday they totaled 2,016.

However, Governor Ron DeSantis said at a press conference that the increase is due to the multiplication of tests and that the state « will not back down » in the reopening process that goes through the second of three phases.

The Republican politician recalled that in April he had anticipated that the cases could exceed 2,000 daily as the evidence increases.

He said tests are being done in « high-risk settings, » which include migrant farm workers and prisoners.

Since March 1, the date the pandemic arrival in Florida was officially recorded, there have been 80,109 cases and 2,993 deaths related to COVID-19 in Florida, state health authorities reported Tuesday.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations for COVID-19, the variable experts advise to look at, rose for the first time to over 12,000 (12,206), although the Florida Department of Health does not specify how many people are currently admitted to medical facilities.

The percentage of positive results in the COVID-19 tests carried out in Florida until this Tuesday, totaling 1,461,297, increased by 0.1 points from yesterday to today and now stands at 5.5%.

COVID-19 deaths also continue to grow. In the last 24 hours they went from 2,938 to 2,993, that is, there were 55 deaths between yesterday and today.

The cases have skyrocketed for more than two weeks, and the Florida authorities attribute this to the fact that the tests have increased and that they are being carried out in places where they were not carried out at the beginning of the pandemic because they focused on areas where the incidence was higher.

The main focus is on Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach, but the new case count is not increasing just in those three southeastern counties of the state.

Only 359 of the 2,783 new cases today correspond to the main focus.

According to official figures, Miami-Dade reached 22,301 cases, 847 deaths and 3,497 hospitalizations since March 1, Broward accumulates 9,215 cases, 1,708 hospitalizations and 358 deaths, and Palm Beach, 9,141 cases, 1,451 hospitalizations and 438 deaths.

The mayors of Miami, Francis Suárez, and Miami Beach, Dan Gelber, say that more tests are being done and that has an effect on the account of new cases, but they also pointed out that the measures to contain the contagion of the pandemic when it has already left the confinement.

THE LAST RESOURCE

It was even said that Miami and Miami-Beach were going to return to confinement due to the increase in cases, but Suárez and Gerber said that this would be the « last resort » as it would have very negative consequences for a « broken economy » and with some 400,000 unemployed.

Only those who have tested positive for COVID-19, not antibody tests, are included in the Department of Health’s list.

If these are added, the number rises to 88,261 (85,478 yesterday) positive since March 1, according to a new platform called the Florida Community Coronavirus Map.

This initiative came from a former Florida Department of Health employee, Rebekah Jones, who helped create the COVID-19 state data portal but was fired last May, according to her, because her bosses did not like her » transparency ».

Jones includes in his new portal data that is not in the « official », such as the number of recovered in the last six weeks, which are 22,965, and the number of beds available in available intensive care units, which fell from 1,620 to 1,512 between yesterday and today.