Parks Disney around the world are preparing to return to activity with all the health safety measures after being closed for months pandemic of coronavirus that has affected everyone.

Mundo de Walt Disney has announced the phased opening of Disney springs, the commercial and leisure area of Mundo de Walt Disney located in Lake Buena Vista Florida From this one May 20th.

The opening is done with numerous security measures For visitors and employees, among which are the obligatory social distancing, temperature taking or the mandatory use of masks.

Disney springs is a space with exclusive boutiques of Marvel, Star wars and movie characters among others. There is also Theme restaurants and entertainment centers for the whole family. Although this leisure space opens its doors, other areas of the resort will remain closed. So Access to theme parks and hotels will not be allowed.

Shanghai Disneyland opened on May 11

This leisure space follows the line of Shanghai Disneyland which officially reopened to the public on May 11 with a limited amount of the 30 percent of your daily capacity according to the norms set by the Chinese Government and after the success of the reopening of Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel in early March.

In a statement the theme park claimed that it has implemented numerous health security measures such as opening with limited assistance, advance sales, social distancing in lines, restaurants, strollers and other park facilities and a higher frequency of disinfection.

Among other things, they have been painted yellow bands at the entrances to maintain the distance between visitors in queues to enter the park, which has also increased the cleaning frequency and disinfection of facilities.

The park Shanghai Disney, like that of Hong Kong, closed on January 25, two days after China the city of Wuhan to try to contain the spread of the virus. The of Tokyo also closed in February, and those of Europe and United States they did it in March.

The first visitors to Disneyland Shanghai, after the reopening. (. / EPA / HU MIN CHINA OUT)

China has opened in recent days museums and tourist attractions such as the Beijing Forbidden City, but still keeps other entertainment venues closed, such as cinemas or karaokes.

The other parks

At the moment, it is unknown when the rest of the group’s parks will open around the world. The park Mundo de Walt Disney has already begun to accept reservations as of July 1, although for the moment the authorities of Florida They have not given a date for the reopening of theme parks, attractions and hotels in Orlando.

Disney’s park business recorded a 10.2% drop in revenue, up to 5,543 million dollars (5,111 million euros) between January and March, after the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of the company’s leisure parks.

Europa Press / La Vanguardia.

