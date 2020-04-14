WWE is an essential activity

WWE is an essential activity. This is the case today and legally, as the state of Florida has ruled. In this way, the McMahon company can continue with its activities despite the COVID19 pandemic that affects the world.

Non-essential activities in Florida are prohibited until April 30, and are likely to last longer. WWE had not been considered an essential company at first, but the Florida governor did put the company on the list in a second round of consultations.

The WWE RAW show on April 13 was broadcast live and completely legal and will continue to be so with the rest of the weekly events.

Coronavirus case in WWE

It appears that the COVID 19 case detected in WWE has not affected the Florida government’s decision. The governor is confident that WWE will take his medical checks seriously and has been unable to provide information about the coronavirus case that the company detected, due to data protection laws and medical laws in the United States that guarantee the privacy of those affected.

To see fans again in the stands of WWE shows we may have to wait much longer. Some rumors indicate that until the year 2021 there will be no new public in the shows of major events.

Remember that Planeta Wrestling, WWE’s number one website in Spanish continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been suspended. We continue working to bring you all the information!