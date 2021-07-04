Florida declares state of emergency against tropical storm ‘Elsa’

The Governor of the US state of Florida, Ron DeSantis, announced this Saturday the declaration of state of emergency in response to the arrival of the tropical storm Elsa in the coming days.

DeSantis has announced in a statement that, after speaking with local officials in Surfside and structural engineers, the remainder of the Champlain Building South will be demolished this weekend ahead of potential storm impacts to ensure the safety of the residents.

Later, first responders will resume search and rescue efforts “as soon as possible” after the demolition of the remains of the block of buildings, something that will financially support the state coffers.

Although the storm is not expected to hit the Miami-Dade County, the impact of the weather could hamper search and rescue efforts for survivors in the collapse of the Champlain Towers condominium, where 24 bodies have already been located, according to Fox News.

For her part, the mayor of the county, Daniella Levine, has expressed during her press conference that the rescue teams would cease their activity again so that the demolition teams are in charge of cleaning part of the collapsed structure when Elsa approaches the region.

Although Elsa’s trajectory has varied from the original forecasts, the predictions place the tropical storm on the west coast of Florida this Tuesday, so the state Keys could be immersed in tropical weather conditions by the night of this Monday, according to points out the National Hurricane Center of the United States.

For his part, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, issued an emergency declaration on Friday to approve an increase in federal funds to assist Florida state authorities in rescue efforts.

The White House explained that, through the Public Assistance program, a 100 percent increase in federal participation for debris removal and direct assistance has been approved for the next 30 days starting June 24.

Federal participation has been made available to the Individuals and Households Program under Section 408 of the Stafford Act and for debris removal assistance and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance to 75 percent of the total subsidized costs, “they detailed.

