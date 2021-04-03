Florida county evacuated due to possible collapse of contaminated water

April 3, 2021 April 3, 2021

Authorities from Manatee County, in Bradenton, in western Florida, requested this Saturday to evacuate the areas surrounding a reservoir of the old Piney Point fertilizer plant with almost 400 million gallons of water contaminated with phosphorus and nitrogen.

Given this, the governor, Ron DeSantis, declared an emergency, in case it is necessary to mobilize funds in case the reservoir that has been filtering for a few days overflows and floods the area.

“The Piney Point Stack wave is imminent. Immediate evacuation is requested from Chapman Road to Airport Road and from US 41 to O’Neill Road. Get out of the now immediately ”, claimed local US media.

The space would be a reservoir that until this afternoon housed 390 million gallons of water with high levels of phosphorus and nitrogen.

“It is slightly acidic, but not at a level that is worrying. It is not expected to be toxic either, ”the authorities reported. However, environmentalists fear that these waters will affect the area, where there are also remnants from the processing of fertilizers that may be radioactive.

For now, authorities are drawing water from the reservoir in a controlled manner, at a rate of about 22,000 gallons per minute.

