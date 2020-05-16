Florida will open many local businesses this Monday, albeit with capacity restrictions within restaurants and retail stores, while allowing the reopening of gyms.

At a press conference in Jacksonville this Friday, Governor Ron Desantis said Florida would go to “phase one” by reopening many businesses Monday as the state continues its slow recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis said restaurants and retail stores will be able to expand interior capacity from 25% to 50% starting Monday. Museums and libraries will also be able to operate at 50% of their capacity.

The reopening of gyms and training centers that must apply measures of social distancing and disinfection of the common areas will be allowed. Although the governor said that the bars and cinemas would remain closed for now. “I think everyone is committed to being smart and safe,” he clarified.

The latest Florida Department of Health figures show 43,210 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,875 virus-related deaths statewide.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade and Broward, the two counties most affected by coronavirus infections, will begin to slowly reopen on Monday, and restaurants and retail stores will be able to bring in customers with limited capacity.

Spas, bars, gyms, beaches, movie theaters, bowling alleys and similar businesses will remain closed in the two counties, authorities said.

As Florida prepares to reopen, 10 state-supported test sites and four other walk-in test sites will be closed Friday through Sunday as a low-pressure system is expected to hit some cities this Friday.

The test sites are located in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Brevard and Volusia counties, and are expected to reopen by Monday.

