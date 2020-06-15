The president celebrated his birthday in Florida where his supporters filled him with caravans, flotillas and parades

AP –

Florida.- President supporters Donald trump in Florida they celebrated the birthday of the president on Sunday with caravans, flotillas and parades in different parts of the state.

In the county Palm beach – where the Trump Mar-a-Lago tourist complex is located – several caravans of trucks, motorcycles and boats traveled on the highways and the intracoastal channel during different hours of the morning. The organizers are part of the team that works to re-elect the president in the entity.

An anti-Trump caravan also toured the county on Sunday to protest against racism and demand police reforms, newspaper The reported. Palm beach Post.

In addition, the passage of fleets of vessels in favor of Trump was planned in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, the keys of the Florida, Tampa, Pensacola and Jacksonville, where Trump is slated for official re-election nomination in late August.

In The Villages, a huge community of retirees – mostly Republican supporters – northwest of Orlando, Trump supporters staged a golf cart parade to honor the 74-year-old president.

During a speech to West Point graduates on Saturday, Trump said that his birthday coincided with the 245th anniversary of the founding of the United States Army.

« It is not related, but it will also be my birthday« Trump stated. » I don’t know if it happened by accident. Did it coincide by accident? But it’s a great day because it’s the birthday from army ».