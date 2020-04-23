The body of a man was found this Thursday after the report of a bullet attack in the La Florida neighborhood in Zapopan, according to the municipal police station.

It happened shortly before 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of Orquídea and Bugambilia streets. When the police arrived, they confirmed that At the scene was a man in his 25s with gunshot wounds to the chest.

Municipal paramedics arrived at the point to provide medical attention, however it was they who confirmed that the victim no longer had vital signs.

The young man was inside a half-built land. According to several neighbors, he had little living on that site and was engaged in collecting cardboard and other materials for recycling.

According to some witnesses, after the attack, the perpetrators fled on a cross type motorcycle in white with blue. At least seven 9mm caliber gravels were scattered in the area.

The body was transferred to the Forensic Medical Service facilities, waiting for it to be recognized by a relative. Public Ministry personnel must investigate the event to clarify what happened and find the perpetrators.

