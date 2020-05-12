Florida health authorities reported this dizzy that the southern United States reached 41,923 infections by the new coronavirus, of which 1,779 were fatal, while the most affected counties -excluded so far from the de-escalation- are preparing to lift their quarantines.

In the last day, there were a total of 941 positives and 44 more deaths, as detailed by the state Department of Health.

Miami-Dade and Broward remain the worst hit counties due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with 14,218 infected and 505 deaths in the first, and 5,826 cases and 258 deaths in the second.

For this reason, these two counties are the only ones so far have not been authorized to enter phase one of the economic recovery plan released last week by Governor Ron DeSantis.

However, the authorities of both districts are already considering by May 18 to join the reopening, although with specific measures to avoid a spike in infections.

The pressure to lift the quarantine is strong, particularly in Miami-Dade, an area that lives practically from tourism, where the economic slowdown caused by the outbreak generated the largest number of unemployed, the EFE news agency reported.

“Now is not the time to let your guard down. Wearing a mask is not about protection for you alone; it is to protect others as well. As our new motto says, ‘I take care of you, and you take care of me,’ “Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez posted on social media.

Meanwhile, Broward Mayor Dale Holness plans to open the county “with strict security protocols” on May 18, for which it already has the support of most of the local authorities in its jurisdiction.

Despite the fact that the number of Covid-19 infections is still high in the county, the list of businesses that could operate from Monday in Broward includes restaurants, shops, hairdressers, barbershops, manicure centers, drive-ins and also gyms within residential buildings.

