Florida bill to regulate bitcoin stalls

Key facts:

The possibility of legislation passing in the short term is only 20%.

Francis Suárez, mayor of Miami, has preferred to remain silent regarding the bill.

The bill to regulate bitcoin in Florida appears to be stalled due to lack of clarity. The debate has stalled in the US State Senate, according to a Miami Herald publication.

The legislation, which would pave the way for the wider use of bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies, and more clearly define how they fit into the existing financial system, it was approved by the House last week in a unanimous vote.

But the debate appears to have been on hold and the law is unlikely to pass this year, as noted by Senator Jeff Brandes, a Republican who backs the bill before the Senate.

Brandes believes that, for now, the chances that the project will be approved this year are “80% no”, in accordance with what was outlined by the aforementioned media.

Republican State Representative Vance Aloupis, who also supports the bill, suggested that the debate would not immediately continue in the Senate because there has been a lot of confusion about how Florida is going to regulate cryptocurrencies, and so far no greater clarity has been achieved.

However, Aloupis sees as positive that the presentation of the bill for the crypto-asset market, at least, gave way to “a very important discussion that was not happening before in the capitol,” as the note adds.

Where is the plan to turn Miami into a bitcoin city?

On the other hand, it seems curious that Suarez, who has fostered the recent crypto-friendly narrative in Miami, has tried to keep his defense of the project quiet.

While the bill to regulate cryptocurrencies remains stalled in Florida, it remains unclear how long Mayor Francis Suárez’s plans will be delayed. Source: Capture YouTube.

The mayor has taken some political steps that have put him in a tense situation with the main Republicans in the Senate of Tallahassee, the capital of Florida, where the bill remains pending. Apparently that would be the reason why the mayor, did not reveal that he was pushing for cryptocurrency legislation when asked by a reporter in March about his activities in Tallahassee.

Given this, the question arises as to whether plans to turn Miami into a bitcoin city have also been put on hold. Earlier this year, CriptoNoticias reported that Suárez had met with several key figures in the Bitcoin ecosystem in the United States, including the Winklevoss brothers, founders of the New York exchange Gemini. At that time, the mayor of Miami suggested the possibility of both businessmen setting up a main office of the exchange house for Latin American clients in the city.

The mayor has maintained a favorable narrative for cryptocurrencies, even going so far as to state that he considered investing 1% of the city’s treasury in bitcoin and paying his employees in crypto. More recently, he described cryptocurrency as one of the “most stable” investments of the past year. However, we would have to wait to find out if his position has changed from making Miami the next “Silicon Valley” for cryptocurrency companies.