Florida begins this Monday vaccination of all adults in the state – Telemundo Miami (51)

The COVID-19 vaccination centers in Florida are preparing to receive a greater number of people starting this Monday, when all those over 18 years of age who are residents of the state will already have access to immunization.

April 5 is the date from which only children and adolescents will be excluded from vaccination, in the third state in the entire country with the highest number of cases and the fourth in number of deaths due to the coronavirus.

But there will even be places where those over 16 can be vaccinated, such as Hard Rock Stadium in Miami-Dade.

“We’re looking forward to a very busy week with the new (vaccination) criteria” in Florida, said Mike Jachels, a spokesman for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which has vaccination centers across the country.

As of today, 9.7 million vaccines have been provided in Florida, 6.3 million first doses and 3.4 million second, according to figures from the State Department of Health, which has more than 21 million inhabitants.

Vaccination began in Florida in mid-December and first priority was given to health workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 and those over 65, both those living in nursing homes and those living in their houses.

Since March 1, there have been more than 2.1 million cases and 34,000 deaths from covid-19 in Florida.

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in Florida there have been 2,351 cases of the “British” variant of COVID, 55 of the “Brazilian” strain and about 16 of the “South African”.