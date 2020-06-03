Starting this Friday, bars and nightclubs will be able to

reopen its doors to 50 percent of its capacity once the “Phase begins

2 “of the economic reopening of the state of Florida, as announced by the Governor

of the state Ron DeSantis.

As the governor announced the second phase of his “SAFE.

SMART. STEP-BY-STEP ”will begin on Friday, June 5, 2020.

During the second phase, gyms and

shopping malls to operate at full capacity. While the bars

and nightclubs will only be able to receive 50 percent of their clients in

interiors and in their total capacity in the exterior properties, following the

patterns of social distancing.

DeSantis offered a detail of what will be implemented from

on Friday:

Shops

They can receive the maximum capacity allowed by

local governments.

Bars and nightclubs

They can operate at 50 percent of capacity within

building with an emphasis on decreasing site capacity, and capacity

total outdoors.

Restaurants

They can allow seats in the upper bar with spacing

adequate social.

Theme parks

They can reopen if their reopening plan submitted to the state

It is approved by the local government and the state of Florida.

Gyms

They can receive all their clients.

Companies of

entertainment

Movie theaters, bowling alleys, concert halls

they can operate at 50% of their capacity with social distance and

disinfection.

On the other hand, DeSantis told all the major groups

50 years old, people 65 years old or with other diseases that can put them

at risk should avoid crowds and also said that all employees of

Health care facilities or nursing homes should be tested for COVID-19 constantly.

Also the governor said Florida universities

You can create your reopening plans to present them on June 23.

DeSantis’ announcement comes two weeks after the

“Phase 1” will enter into full execution.