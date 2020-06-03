Starting this Friday, bars and nightclubs will be able to
reopen its doors to 50 percent of its capacity once the “Phase begins
2 “of the economic reopening of the state of Florida, as announced by the Governor
of the state Ron DeSantis.
As the governor announced the second phase of his “SAFE.
SMART. STEP-BY-STEP ”will begin on Friday, June 5, 2020.
During the second phase, gyms and
shopping malls to operate at full capacity. While the bars
and nightclubs will only be able to receive 50 percent of their clients in
interiors and in their total capacity in the exterior properties, following the
patterns of social distancing.
DeSantis offered a detail of what will be implemented from
on Friday:
Shops
They can receive the maximum capacity allowed by
local governments.
Bars and nightclubs
They can operate at 50 percent of capacity within
building with an emphasis on decreasing site capacity, and capacity
total outdoors.
Restaurants
They can allow seats in the upper bar with spacing
adequate social.
Theme parks
They can reopen if their reopening plan submitted to the state
It is approved by the local government and the state of Florida.
Gyms
They can receive all their clients.
Companies of
entertainment
Movie theaters, bowling alleys, concert halls
they can operate at 50% of their capacity with social distance and
disinfection.
On the other hand, DeSantis told all the major groups
50 years old, people 65 years old or with other diseases that can put them
at risk should avoid crowds and also said that all employees of
Health care facilities or nursing homes should be tested for COVID-19 constantly.
Also the governor said Florida universities
You can create your reopening plans to present them on June 23.
DeSantis’ announcement comes two weeks after the
“Phase 1” will enter into full execution.